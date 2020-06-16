Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to work with these three Hollywood directors

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death left the country in shock. His fans and Bollywood celebrities are left in despair after he was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He hung himself to death and was suffering from depression for the last six months. Sushant had earlier made a list of 50 wishes that he wanted to fulfill in his lifetime. Being a genius student, he always wanted to be an astronaut and was studying to be an engineer. However, he dropped college in the third year and became an actor.

Sushant had a glorious Bollywood journey. He started his career as a Television actor with Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hoga Mera Dil and then became a household name with Pavitra Rishta. The actor had high ambitions. He left his successfully running show Pavitra Rishta to start his Bollywood journey and made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. He went on to do many critically acclaimed films like Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath.

The actor had also wished to work in Hollywood and wanted to work with three Hollywood directors whose films had impressed him very much. In an interview a few years ago, Sushant had revealed that he wanted to work with filmmaker Christopher Nolan as his vision for his films is fantastic. The actor had said that the director had opened his eyes to many things by the way he looks at things and executes his ideas.

Sushant had also expressed his desire to work with Hollywood legend director Martin Scorsese, who has directed films like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Shutter Island, The Irishman. He also said that he also wanted to work with director Woody Allen, who made classic films like Manhattan, Annie Hall, Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The actor was very dedicated to achieving his goals and make his dreams come true. However, with his death, his wishes are left unfulfilled.

On a related note, Sushant was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara. The film as supposed to release in May but was pushed forward due to lockdown. It stars actress Sanjana Sanghi is the lead role and directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Also, the actor had to begin shooting for his next film by Rumi Jaffery opposite his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression for the last six months. At the time of his death, he was with two friends and three house help at his home. His last rites took place at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Sorey, Randeep Hooda, Vivek Oberoi, Udit Narayan and others were present during the last rites of the actor.

