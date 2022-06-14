Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens heartfelt note on death anniversary: 'you've become immortal'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA SINGH Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Shweta Singh

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note. The actor's untimely demise on June 14 in 2020, left his family, fans and the Bollywood industry in deep shock. He was found dead in his Mumbai house. Paying Sushant a heartfelt tribute, Shweta urged fans to light a lamp in his memory.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister's Instagram Post

Taking to Instagram, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh shared a picture in which the late actor was seen talking to a little boy selling something. Along with the picture, Shweta penned an emotional note. "It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence," she said.

"Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face," she added.

One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, SSR became a household name with his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The late actor made his film debut with the 2013 release Kai Po Che and was an instant hit among the fans. Since then, there was no looking back for him. In his career of seven years, Sushant was simply effortless on screen, whether it was a biopic, a romantic film or any other movie genre. ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s teary-eyed fans share paintings, pics & videos of actor on his death anniversary

Meanwhile, Sushant's demise left millions of his fans in tears, who continue to miss him. On his second death anniversary, they flooded social media with pictures, painting and videos of the late actor and also demanded justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Initially, his death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but then the case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation. ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: MS Dhoni to Kedarnath, movies that make us miss him even more