Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: MS Dhoni to Kedarnath, movies that make us miss him even more

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Sushant Singh Rajput movies to watch on his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Even though the Bollywood actor left for the heavenly abode at a young age, his movie roles will stay with us forever, reminding us of the powerhouse performer that he was. On his second death anniversary, let us take a look back at his most loved movie roles.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

In Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic, Sushant became the iconic Indian cricketer. From MSD's long lock to the way he speaks, everything about SSR screamed Dhoni throughout the film.

Kedarnath

Kedarnath was one of Sushant's invested performances. He was restrained in the role and let us immerse in the film and his on-screen love story with co-star Sara Ali Khan. Set against the natural tragedy, this movie speaks to us on many levels.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Sushant plays the famed fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshy! in this period film. Once again he nails the performance and Dibakar Banerjee's storytelling takes it to another level.

Sonchiriya

Sushant plays a dacoit in Sonchiriya. He gets into the skin of an outlaw effortlessly and is one of the riskiest and a truly stand-out performances from his filmography.

Chhichhore

Sushant showed his emotional and humorous sides in Chhichhore. It is a deeply emotional role and who better than SSR to pull off something like this. His chemistry with co-star Shraddha Kapoor is one of the highlights of the National Award-winning movie.