Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_25 Sushant Singh Rajput's father didn't know about actor's depression, says police report

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the world in shock after he was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. the actor was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the last six months. After his death, many have come out in the open and the debate of 'insiders vs outsiders of Bollywood has taken over the internet. The investigation is underway to find out the cause of the actor's suicide. Police have already recorded statements of his servants and friends who were present with him at the time of his death. Actor's father has also given his statement and has revealed that he was unaware of Sushant's depression.

Police had found medical prescriptions and medicines in Sushant Singh Rajput's room when they found him dead on Sunday. Actor's father has revealed to the police that while Sushant was feeling low lately, he did not know that he was suffering from depression. Indian Express reported a senior Mumbai Police official saying, "The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone."

Police also reached out to Sushant's creative manager Siddharth Pithani to investigate the actor's financial state and business dealings. The official said, "We had recorded the preliminary statement of the creative manager on Sunday and have called him once more."

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput was to get married in November, family reveals

A couple of weeks before his death, Sushant had shared an emotional Instagram post for his late mother. He had written, "As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…"

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed at Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Ranveer Shorey and others were present during his last journey.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law dies after not being able to bear the loss

Goodbye, Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at his best memories

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage