Sushant Singh Rajput laid to rest at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, family and friends bid final goodbye

India on Sunday, lost Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who ruled millions of hearts. The young actor was laid to rest in the presence of his family members and relatives at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. At around 4:30 pm, his body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance directly from Cooper hospital. Due to the lockdown guidelines, only 20 people attended the last rites of the Raabta actor.

Those who attended the funeral included his father KK Singh and other family members and Bollywood colleagues such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rajkummar Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi and more also came to bid adieu to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday. According to the police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and house help.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday.

In 2018,Sushant starred in Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan. His last appearances were Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and Drive that released on Netflix.

(With PTI Inputs)

