Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: After Bollywood divas, three male actors on NCB radar

After Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, three male actors' names have surfaced in the investigation who will be soon summoned by the NCB for questioning. The agency has seized the mobile phones of the actresses and is looking into it to decode the Bollywood drug syndicate. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2020 7:00 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is widening its approach in the drug prove in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as new names are coming into the fore. After Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, three male actors' names have surfaced in the investigation who will be soon summoned by the NCB for questioning. The agency has seized the mobile phones of the actresses and is looking into it to decode the Bollywood drug syndicate. On the other hand, it has already arrested more than 20 people including actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in the drugs probe. On Tuesday, Bombay High Court reserved the order in the bail pleas of the brother-sister duo. 

The NCB has claimed that Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik are "active members of drug syndicate connected with high-society personalities and drug suppliers", besides her involvement in procuring and financing the drugs, which was revealed in her statement recorded by the NCB. Currently, the duo is in judicial custody till October 6. 

On the other hand, the AIIMS forensic team roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give medico-legal opinion in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has ruled out any kind of organic poisoning. The team further said that they need to look into some legal aspects before reaching a "logical legal conclusion". The final report from the AIIMS forensic team is yet to be submitted.

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe | Bollywood Drugs Probe LIVE Updates

  • Sep 30, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The NCB has seized around 45 mobile phones so far in the case of Bollywood Drugs Connection and Sushant Singh Rajput- Rhea Chakraborty Drugs investigation. These mobile phones can reveal the secret of the Bollywood drug circle. NCB has received the forensic report of more than 15 mobile phones out of about 45 mobile phones, based on which further investigation will take place. The rest of the seized mobile phones' reports including Deepika Padukone, Karishma Prakash, Jaya Saha are yet to come

    (Abhay Parashar)

  • Sep 30, 2020 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    After Bollywood divas, three male actors on NCB radar

    After interrogating Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh, NCB is looking forward to interrogating three big make celebrities from Bollywood whose names have come to the fore during the investigation.

  • Sep 30, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister urged the supporters to stay strong and united as CBI continues to investigate the late actor's case. She tweeted, "I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED! Understand and realize whatever we are doing, we are doing for a bigger cause. Our fight for Justice Unites us and everything else is secondary. I believe in each and every one of you that you will make us win! #WarriorsRoar4SSR"

  • Sep 30, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    HC reserves order as Rhea, Showik Chakraborty bail arguments close

    The Bombay High Court completed the hearing of the arguments by the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's lawyer Satish Maneshinde besides advocate Tareq Sayed for co-accused Abdel Basit Parihar, advocate Subodh Desai for Samuel Miranda, advocate Rajendra Rathod for Dipesh Sawant, and has reserved the order in the matter.

    Opposing the bail applications, the NCB said that the Chakraborty siblings are "active members of drug syndicate connected with high-society personalities and drug suppliers", besides her involvement in procuring and financing the drugs, which was revealed in her statement recorded by the NCB.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

  • Sep 30, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    AIIMS, CBI looking at legal aspects in Sushant Singh Rajput case

    The Forensic Department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which has been roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give medico-legal opinion in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, still needs to look into some legal aspects before reaching a "logical legal conclusion". "AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion," Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, told IANS. The remarks came almost a week after the AIIMS forensic team returned from Mumbai.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

