Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: After Bollywood divas, three male actors on NCB radar

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is widening its approach in the drug prove in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as new names are coming into the fore. After Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, three male actors' names have surfaced in the investigation who will be soon summoned by the NCB for questioning. The agency has seized the mobile phones of the actresses and is looking into it to decode the Bollywood drug syndicate. On the other hand, it has already arrested more than 20 people including actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in the drugs probe. On Tuesday, Bombay High Court reserved the order in the bail pleas of the brother-sister duo.

The NCB has claimed that Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik are "active members of drug syndicate connected with high-society personalities and drug suppliers", besides her involvement in procuring and financing the drugs, which was revealed in her statement recorded by the NCB. Currently, the duo is in judicial custody till October 6.

On the other hand, the AIIMS forensic team roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give medico-legal opinion in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has ruled out any kind of organic poisoning. The team further said that they need to look into some legal aspects before reaching a "logical legal conclusion". The final report from the AIIMS forensic team is yet to be submitted.

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

