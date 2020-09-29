Ankita Lokhande gets angry at fan for posting the video of Sushant Singh Rajput's body

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande's tweet for Sushant's fan

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, recently got angry at a fan for posting the late actor's dead body video. She took to her Twitter account and requested the fan to remove the clip and said that "such videos they are very disturbing for all of us." In her tweet, Ankita wrote, “What’s wrong with u. stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us. its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him. remove this video rite now !!”

What’s wrong with u .stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us .its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him 🙏🏻remove this video rite now !! https://t.co/1BjVy9SCDe — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 29, 2020

This is not the first time when Ankita got disturbed after coming across Sushant's dead body images, earlier in an interview with Republic TV Ankita had said, “This was the saddest thing that can happen to somebody. Someone’s dead body’s pictures are going viral. What to say. I don’t know who has done it but it’s really sad. It’s very painful. For the family, for the people who loved him.”

Ankita, who was in a six-year relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput before parting ways in 2016, has been quite active in fighting for the actor justice after his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and ever since his case has been gathering a lot of attention nationally as well as globally. His death case is now being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage