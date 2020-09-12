Saturday, September 12, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister seeks fans' support for '#FeedFood4SSR'
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister seeks fans' support for '#FeedFood4SSR'

New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2020 7:08 IST
After Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the interrogation has moved to other 25 Bollywood celebrities whose names are said to have surfaced during the interrogation. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations as Rhea has claimed that 80 percent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. Names like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta have surfaced on the internet. As per reports, Rhea has confessed to the agencies that these three celebrities have consumed drugs with her and Sushant a few times.

Also, during her statement, Rhea Chakraborty revealed her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty. "These deliveries used to be received by the aides of Sushant Singh Rajput and every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea Chakraborty and even some times the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed by Rhea," Showik said in his statement.  

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's advocate Satish Maneshinde has revealed that they will move Bombay High Court next week for the bail plea of the actress and brother Showik. "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," he said.

On the other side, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been gathering support from the fans through her social media posts. In her recent tweet, she said that the family and fans of the late actor are on a mission to find the truth behind his death and will keep pursuing it. She also urged fans to come together for "#FeedFood4SSR" initiative and feed the poor and hungry in his name.

  • Sep 12, 2020 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations as Rhea has claimed that 80 percent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. Names like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta have surfaced on the internet. As per reports, Rhea has confessed to the agencies that these three celebrities have consumed drugs with her and Sushant a few times.

  • Sep 12, 2020 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Feed Food For SSR

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been gathering support and running campaigns in the name of the late actor for a while now. After the global prayer meet and grow trees initiative, she took to Twitter to share about a new initiative "#FeedFood4SSR." Shweta wrote, "Let’s try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let’s close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible and God guide us in the right direction. Let’s keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR"

  • Sep 12, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    SSR wax status at Madame Tussauds

    Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti calls for support from fans to sign the petition to get the late actor's wax statue installed at the famous Madame Tussauds Museum. 

  • Sep 12, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister Shweta: We are here to know the whole truth

    Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, says they are on a mission to find the truth behind the death of the Bollywood star, and will keep pursuing it. Sushant's sister Shweta expressed her views when she extended her support to actress Ankita Lokhande as she penned a response to actress Shibani Dandekar after she called her a "princess of patriarchy", and claimed that she is seeking fame by targeting actress and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

    "Don't even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR," Shweta wrote while responding to Ankita's post.

  • Sep 12, 2020 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    A Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, advocate Satish Maneshinde said. All the six accused - including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra - are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling.

    "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Maneshinde told mediapersons.

