Wednesday, September 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to interrogate Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha today
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to interrogate Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha today

Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning in the drugs angle in the late actor's death case. Earlier, ED had retrieved Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chats which showed her talking about narcotics substance with Saha and also about giving them to Sushant.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2020 6:52 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates rhea chakraborty ncb interrogation
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will begin interrogating more people in the drugs probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After arresting Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, NCB has summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha. A senior NCB official said that the drug law enforcement agency has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha to appear before it on Wednesday morning at its Mumbai office at 10:30 am. The official said that they will be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and if they were aware of this. NCB has already arrested many drug peddlers and suppliers in the case who have confessed to having known Showik and Samuel Miranda.

On the other hand, after Sessions Court rejected Rhea's bail plea on September 11, the actress and her legal team are gearing up to move the high court. During the interrogation, Rhea has named Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. NCB has also found out 25 names from the Bollywood industry that have been involved in consuming drugs. They are likely to be summoned for questioning soon.

ALSO READ | Here's why Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by Sessions Court

Also, the state Human Rights Commission can give its verdict today in the case of Rhea Chakraborty visiting Cooper Hospital's mortuary on June 15 to see Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body. During the hearing of the case, Mumbai Police and the hospital authorities have both denied having given permission to the actress to enter the mortuary and touch Sushant's dead body.

ALSO READ | After drugs video, Sushant Singh Rajput's photos with Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor go viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 16, 2020 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB summons Sushant's ex-manager Shruti, talent manager Jaya Saha

    Enlarging its probe in the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning. They will be interrogated today after 10:30 am.

  • Sep 16, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The state Human Rights Commission can give its verdict today, on September 16, in the case of Rhea Chakraborty visiting Cooper Hospital's mortuary on June 15 to see Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body.

    The case has been heard three times so far, in which both the Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police have denied that they have given permission to Rhea and the four people accompanying her to Cooper Hospital to see Sushant's mortal remains in the mortuary.

    (Jay Prakash Singh)

  • Sep 16, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister thanks fans for joining "Flag4SSR"

    Sushant's sister Shweta thanks fans who participated in "Flag For SSR" campaign. She tweeted a video and wrote, "What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe.. I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive!"

Top News

Latest News

X