Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to interrogate Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha today

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will begin interrogating more people in the drugs probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After arresting Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, NCB has summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha. A senior NCB official said that the drug law enforcement agency has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha to appear before it on Wednesday morning at its Mumbai office at 10:30 am. The official said that they will be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and if they were aware of this. NCB has already arrested many drug peddlers and suppliers in the case who have confessed to having known Showik and Samuel Miranda.

On the other hand, after Sessions Court rejected Rhea's bail plea on September 11, the actress and her legal team are gearing up to move the high court. During the interrogation, Rhea has named Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. NCB has also found out 25 names from the Bollywood industry that have been involved in consuming drugs. They are likely to be summoned for questioning soon.

ALSO READ | Here's why Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by Sessions Court

Also, the state Human Rights Commission can give its verdict today in the case of Rhea Chakraborty visiting Cooper Hospital's mortuary on June 15 to see Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body. During the hearing of the case, Mumbai Police and the hospital authorities have both denied having given permission to the actress to enter the mortuary and touch Sushant's dead body.

ALSO READ | After drugs video, Sushant Singh Rajput's photos with Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor go viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage