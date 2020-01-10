Sushant Singh Rajput calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘my jalebi’. Is he confirming their relationship?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘meri jalebi’

Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Rhea Chakraborty have never confirmed their relationship but the duo has been frequently spotted hanging out together in the city. The rumours of them dating stirred earlier when Sushant joined the actress on their Ladakh vacation on the occasion of her birthday. While they did not post any photos together, their posts were proof enough that they are together and enjoying the beautiful views. Now, the Kai Po Che actor has finally confirmed that he is in love with Rhea.

Sushant shared a beautiful picture of Rhea Chakraborty on his Instagram story and wrote ‘my Jalebi’. Interestingly, Rhea was last seen in the film called Jalebi and impressed the viewers with her innocence and spark on the big screen. The post stirred a storm online, giving their fans the confirmation and they are together and completely in love. Soon after the photo went viral, Sushant removed it from Instagram. Check out-

Rhea celebrated her birthday last year in Ladakh with beau Sushant and her close friends. It was reported then that the actor has gifted Rhea a very special gift that she was seen flaunting everywhere. A Mumbai Mirror report revealed that Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput gifted a beautiful platinum pendant to his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. To make Rhea’s birthday extra special, Sushant Singh Rajput also organized a special birthday bash for her in which all her close friends were invited. Infact, as Rhea Chakraborty cut her birthday cake, the sky was filled with firecrackers. Check out the video here-

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput was recently seen in Dharma Productions’ movie Drive alongside actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The film released on Netflix and earned rave reviews from the viewers. On the other hand, Rhea featured in the film Jalebi in 2018. She will eb next seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre.

