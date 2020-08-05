Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PKGLIFESTYLE Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani reveals actor confronted girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty about growing expenses

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken an all-new turn after the late actor's father filed a complaint in Patna against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and other members of her family for allegedly abetting his suicide. Ever since a probe was set in by the Bihar police who started investigating people related to the 'Kai Po Che' actor again. One amongst those was Rajput's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani who was summoned to record his statement on Monday. Pithani, who was staying with the actor for the past one year, in an interview with Times Now revealed that the late actor had confronted the 'Jalebi' actress about the purchases she made with his money. Not only this, he even shared that the actor stopped taking his medicines after speaking with his doctor.

Talking to the channel, Siddharth said, "In March, he stopped taking medication. He said, ‘I am feeling better. I don’t want to take medications anymore." He informed that the actor did the same after consulting his doctor, who 'had come to the house' and had 'reduced the prescription.'

Further speaking about the increased expenses, Siddharth said that the actor told him that his expenses are getting out of his hand. He told Pithani, "Mere expenses zyaada ho rahe hain. I want to cut down all the expenses." Further he shared that the matter was even being discussed amongst his staff. "In conversation they used to tell me that sir is worried about expenses, and that Rhea is buying stuff with his cards, but we don’t know how to tell him, and we are very sure he is worried about it." he said.

Pithani also said that he informed Sushant about the conversation to which he said, "You don’t have to worry about anything. You don’t have to get involved in this matter. This is Rhea you’re talking about. She’s a part of the house. You don’t interfere."

Mumbai Police also earlier quizzed Pithani in connection with the actor's death. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that a gifted artist like Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in unusual circumstances and the truth in the matter should come out. Justice Hrishikesh Roy, hearing the arguments on a plea by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, said "very unfortunate incident has taken place".

"A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances which are unusual. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into," Justice Roy observed. The judge also added that it needs to be investigated whether there was any criminality involved in the matter.

"Everybody has an opinion in the matter, we need to proceed according to the law," added Justice Roy.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage