Suriya birthday special: Garment factory worker to National Award winner, actor's journey to stardom

Suriya is a superstar in the South film industry. Slowly, his work is reaching out to the international film community as he continues to bask in fan love across India. He has been awarded the National Award for Best Actor for the film Soorarai Pottru. On the occasion of his birthday, we track his journey to stardom and how he continues to rule over the fans' hearts with his impressive performances in films.

Suriya made a mark on his own

Suriya may have received the National Award for Soorarai Potrru today, but there was a time when he had to work very hard to make a mark in the film industry. Despite being associated with the business, he had to struggle a lot. Suriya is the son of Tamil actor Shivakumar but he made a mark in the industry on his own.

Suriya worked in garment business

Star of today, Suriya once worked in a garment factory. Surya got the offer to work in films at the age of about 20. In 1995, he was offered the lead role in the film Aasai but Suriya was not interested in films, due to which he turned down the offer. Not having any particular interest in the film world, he started working in a cloth factory.

During those days, Suriya kept his identity hidden from the people. He never revealed that he was the son of actor Shivakumar to his co-workers. For about 8 months, he worked in a textile factory and in return for work in this factory, he used to get one thousand rupees every month.

Film debut with Mani Ratnam's production

In 1997, Suriya was approached for director Vasanth's film Nerrukku Ner. The producer was Mani Ratnam. Because of Ratnam, Suriya could not refuse the film and he made his debut in the South movie industry. After her debut, Suriya realised the importance of movies. Then he worked hard to make his name in South films and has since come a long way. In an interview, Suriya said, "In the initial days, I had to face a lot of problems. Due to lack of confidence, fighting and dancing, I used to have a lot of trouble during scenes in films. During that time my mentor Raghuvaran helped and told me how to stand apart from my father's shadow."

Story of Suriya's National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru

The film Soorarai Pottru in ways is Suriya's own journey in the film industry. Suriya has now been honoured with a National Award for it. The film was released in the year 2020. People liked this film very much. The film depicts the story of a young man who does a turnaround in life to make his dream come true.

