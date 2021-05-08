Super scared Ankita Lokhande chants God's name as she gets COVID vaccine, watch hilarious video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande

The second wave of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. Every day millions of people are falling prey to the deadly virus. However, the vaccination process is also speeding up in the country. To date, a number of celebrities like Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher among others have got vaccinated. Actress Ankita Lokhande's name is the most recent to have been included in this list. However, when she arrived to get her first dose, the actress was sure scared.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Ankita shared a video of her getting vaccinated. It is quite funny to see her scared. So much so, that she is seen chanting God's name before she got her first dose of COVID vaccine. In the video, she is seen covering her eyes and panicking as she gets the dose. Although after she got vaccinated she thanked the doctor attending to her. "I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona," she captioned the video.

Reacting to the video actresses Rashmi Desai and Ashita Dhawan dropped laughing emojis on the post, whereas singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan's son Shivam commented on it writing, "Hahaha! Great that you got it too finally!"

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that a total of 16,73,46,544 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 22,97,257, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

