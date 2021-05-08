Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid, says 'had no idea this virus is having a party in my body'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid

The coronavirus is spreading its wings rapidly all over the country. While the vaccination process is in full swing, India is witnessing record-breaking numbers of Covid cases and deaths. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities have also tested positive in the last couple of months. Actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest victim of the infection. Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that she got tested on arriving in Himachal Pradesh and results came out positive.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

However, the actress ensured that she will fight the infection like a warrior. She added, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev"

Kangana Ranaut made headlines after Twitter suspended her account on the micro-blogging website for violating the rules of the platform. The actress is known to voice her opinions through various tweets. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut told IANS, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."

She added: "Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her upcoming film Thalaivi where she plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It was slated for a release on April 23 but is postponed due to the covid pandemic. Other than this, Kangana was shooting for her another upcoming film Tejas before the lockdown. The film is being directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.