Rhea Chakraborty's uncle succumbs to Coronavirus, actress says 'Covid doesn’t see good or bad'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty's uncle succumbs to Coronavirus

The second wave of Covid seems to be ravaging the country these days. Recently, many celebrities informed that they have lost their loved ones. TV actor Zain Imam shared that he lost his brother due to Covid. Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's brother also succumbed to the coronavirus. Now Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has also shared the pain of losing her uncle on social media due to Covid.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared an emotional post, sharing the photo of her late Uncle Colonel S Suresh Kumar, through which she expressed her grief with the fans. In the post, the actress described her uncle as a real life hero. Rhea Chakraborty shared that her uncle was also infected with Coronavirus. He died on 1 May due to Covid.

While sharing the photo, the actress wrote- 'Col S Suresh Kumar VSM (Retd) 10.11.1968- 1.5.2021... A renowned orthopaedic surgeon , a decorated officer , a loving father and a wonderful human being. Covid took you away, but your legacy continues ... Suresh Uncle,you’re a real life Hero! I salute you sir.. R.I.P." The actress also gave a special message to her fans. She requested that everyone should stay at home, because this is the only way to stay safe.

She added, "I urge you all to please be home and stay safe , Covid doesn’t see good or bad."

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note, thanking Covid warriors for their work in the fight against the deadly virus.

"Let's go Mumbai !,Grateful to the Covid warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us," she wrote.

The coronavirus cases in India are rapidly increasing day by day. The second wave of Covid-19 is even more dangerous and infectious. Considering this, Rhea had urged her fans to help people who are in need. Rhea opened her direct message option with the intention to help those in need.

Taking to Insta Stories, Rhea had written, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength."

On the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in Runi Jaffery's upcoming film Chehre. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.