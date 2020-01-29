Sunny Leone has a warning message for fans against Coronavirus. Seen it yet?

Coronavirus is accounted for to have slipped to India from Wuhan and in the wake of the same many travellers coming from China are being scrutinized. No instances of coronavirus have been accounted for in the nation, nonetheless, India is said to be in danger after the loss of life in China has raised to 132. Everyone is talking about the infection and are looking out for ailments to keep themselves away from it. Similarly, actress Sunny Leone too has issued a public warning for her fans by sharing a 'masked' picture on social media.

Warning her followers about the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Sunny took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with husband Daniel Weber in which the couple can be seen wearing masks. Not only this, she even shared a picture on her Insta story in the same manner. Captioning the photo, the 'Jism 2' actress wrote, "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe."

Sunny, who is one of the most approachable celebrities was spotted at the airport with her husband while returning from a foreign land. She seemed quite skeptical about posing with a fan for a picture in the wake of the deadly disease. Her video doing the same has gone viral on the internet. Have a look:

On the work front, Sunny was last seen hosting the popular reality show Splitsvilla 12 with Rannvijay Singha. She is these days working with her husband on producing a psychological thriller.

