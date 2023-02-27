Sunny Leone back on LinkedIn after the networking site blocked her account; actress drops video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone's Instagram uploads

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the most popular personalities in the world and has indeed carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. From doing item songs in blockbuster movies to hosting a variety of Indian reality shows, she enjoys a huge fan following who admires her a lot. She recently took to social media to inform her fans that her LinkedIn account was blocked by the company as they thought it wasn’t authentic. She was quite disappointed with the social networking site for not informing her before blocking her account.

Taking to Twitter, Sunny posted a video where she opens up about the whole ordeal and let the organisation know that it was her account and not a fake one. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "Hey everyone, after a great month of joining @LinkedIn, they decided to block my account in the belief that it wasn’t actually ‘ME’. “I understand there was a lot of traffic to my newly established @LinkedInIndia account but this really was no reason for @LinkedIn to cancel/delete my personal page. It’s really to bad and hope they change their decision as they did not even bother to email me a reason."

Netizens came forward in support of Sunny and now finally her account has been retrieved. She thanked everyone for their support and dropped a video mentioning the official LinkedIn link of her profile.

On the work front, she has projects like Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika, a power-packed multilingual film, Shero, and Quotation Gang along with Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in Splitsvilla 14 alongside Arjun Bijlani, the 41-year-old left the fans mesmerized with her boldness. Not only did she make a name for herself in the entertainment industry through reality shows, but she also starred in her own biopic ‘Karenjit Kaur - The untold story of Sunny Leone.’

