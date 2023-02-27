Sona Mohapatra yet again takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHEHNAAZGILL Sona Mohapatra and Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram uploads

Singer Sona Mohapatra's dig at Shehnaaz gill is taking an ugly turn on Twitter. Recently the singer slammed Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan. Shehnaaz was lauded at an event for pausing during the Azaan recently. While fans liked the gesture, Sona Mohapatra wasn't impressed. The singer in a series of tweets has criticised Shehnaaz after fans praised her “act of respect” at an award show.

In the tweet, Sona wrote, "All the Twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo." The singer had shared her #MeToo story in 2018 when the movement was at its peak in India. Back then, she accused playback singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct.

Though Sona was trolled for her tweet, she came up with another reply asking the netizens about Shehnaaz's talent. She wrote, "Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money".

Fans couldn't control there anger and started slamming the singer in support of Shehnaaz. One of the users wrote, "Look who's talking about what shehnaaz has done till now.. Madam I got to know about your existence through shehnaaz..but I feel so sorry for you.. Try whatever you can but the respect n love shehnaaz has got is what you will never get.. Better luck next time?". "Sorry mam...but our idol will never reply to your tweets as her upbringing has taught her not to demean anyone for publicity or for some limelight", tweeted another one. Tweets kept on coming in support of the nation's favorite Shehnaaz.

Sona Mohapatra also said that she has "dealt with much worse in the past." Her tweet read, "Whoever is the ‘SM agency', please know that while I don't have 1 who pays a bunch to harass your client in return, I have dealt with much worse in the past. Gangs who were on the payroll of the Bigg Boss himself? Invest to continue the fake trend Shehnaaz Wins Lokmat Award instead."

Well, the series of tweets are getting really ugly, let's see when it stops.

