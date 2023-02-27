Hrithik Roshan kisses his ladylove Saba Azad, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HRFCTAMILNADU Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad clicked at an event

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's recent kissing video at the airport grabbed headlines everywhere, and now fans are wishing them to tie the knot soon. The two lovebirds are head over heels in love and cannot get enough of each other. As the couple was tapped outside the airport, Hrithik looked dashing as ever dressed in an olive green tee, brown cargo pants and a dirty-green jacket. He completed his stylish looks with a funky cap and yellow shades. Saba, on the other hand, looked sporty in green tracks and a grey-coloured sports bra.

Watch the video here:

Hrithik and Saba have been together for some time now. The two celebs are often spotted in the city. Saba is also seen spending quality time with Hrithik's family on different occasions. Ever since they made their relationship official, they have been grabbing headlines for their PDA. Earlier rumoured couples made it official at Karan Johar's birthday bash, they made a couple appearance, thereby confirming to the world that they are indeed dating.

Saba is also loved by the Roshan family and she is very close to Hrithik's kids too. Not only that, her friendship with Sussanne Khan often leaves the netizens astonished. Saba is the apple of the eye in the Roshan family. Last month on his birthday, Hrithik interacted with his fans online. During the conversation, he shared details about the film. The actor said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."

On the work front, Hrithik will be soon seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. The upcoming project will mark their first collaboration. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. Reportedly, Hrithik jetted off to Hyderabad earlier today to shoot for Fighter.

