Sunny Deol's pillow fight with father Dharmendra in throwback photo is the cutest

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Thursday went down memory lane and shared a picture from his childhood. The actor is spending quality time with his family during the home quarantine. He shared a Throwback Thursday post and treated his fans with an old photo in which he can be seen engaged in a pillow fight with one of his sisters and father, veteran actor Dharmendra. "Flashback...dad, my sister and me..#Life," he captioned the picture.

For the unversed, Sunny and actor Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. The couple also have two daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta. In 1979, Dharmendra got married to actress Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

During the lockdown, Dharmendra is also keep very active on social media, keeping fans updated about his daily activities. A couple of days ago, Dharmendra shared a motivational video of him ploughing his farm. The veteran actor said he shared the clip to boost the morale of people amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 84-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an 18-second long video in which the camera first pans to a shot of ploughed soil and then captures the veteran star seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground.

In the video, the Sholay actor then said, "Doston, Kaise hain aap. Itna chota khet toh main jese taise plough kar leta hu, isme thodi exercise ho jati hai." (How are you guys. Such a small field, I plough this ground up and also, there is some exercise in it." Along with the post, the legendary actor wrote, "Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum." Watch the video here-

Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus 🙏 janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum 👍 pic.twitter.com/H4zVz81Nyc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 18, 2020

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in the film Ghayal Once Again. He also launched his son Karan Deol with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. On the other hand, Dharmendra was last seen in Bollywood film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with his two sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. He also appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest and shared the story of his struggle and success in Bollywood.

