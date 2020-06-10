Suhana Khan singing 'Dheeme Dheeme' for BFF Ananya Panday in throwback video is the cutest thing on internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAKHAN_FB Suhana Khan singing 'Dheeme Dheeme' for BFF Ananya Panday in throwback video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan knows how to keep the netizens hooked to her. The diva left her fans excited when she made her Instagram account public and has been sharing many gorgeous photos with fans. While Suhana hasn't made her debut in Bollywood yet, she enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. A fan account shared an unseen video of the star kid singing Tony Kakkar's popular song 'Dheeme Dheeme,' dedicating it to BFF Ananya Panday. The song featured in Ananya's film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan.

Suhana Khan celebrated her 20th birthday on May 22. While she couldn't party with her friends due to lockdown restrictions, her friends wished her by sharing many videos and photos with her. Suhana's friend shared a video in which she is seen photobombing her video and singing 'Dheem Dheeme' song with her. while Suhana fails to recognize the song at first, she later identifies it and sings along with her friend. "Special duet for @ananyapandy," the video reads. Check out the video here-

Suhana Khan is currently in Mumbai with her family. She returned from New York as the coronavirus crisis worsened all across the world. On her birthday, the diva also received a cute birthday gift from her little brother AbRam. The little munchkin gave a handmade card to her. "You are the best sister in the world," AbRam wrote in the card. She shared the photos from her birthday and wrote, "I'm gonna be 30 in ten years."

While Ananya has already made her acting debut in Bollywood with 2019 film Student Of The year 2, Suhana will soon be entering the industry after completing her education. Revealing details about Suhana's debut, Ananya in an earlier interview said, “Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what.”

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking in New York.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage