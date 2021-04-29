Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhonsle's haldi was all about bhangra, watch video of couple dancing their hearts out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANKET BHONSLE Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhonsle

Actors Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle who were seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, recently tied the nuptial knot. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Pictures and videos from the ceremonies have surfaced on the Internet and going by them seems like the couple made the most of their CVOID wedding. In fresh videos shared by the couple on social media, Sugandha and Sanket gave their fans a glimpse of their haldi ceremony.

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing their hearts out at the beats of the dhol. For the ceremony, Sanket is seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, whereas, Sugandha has donned a bright yellow saree with flower jewellery. Take a look at the video:

The wedding took place on April 26 in Jalandhar. The couple also treated fans to their wedding pictures. In the wedding photo, Sanket can be seen putting a jaimala on Sugandha. The actress looks stunning in a beige pink lehenga, while Sanket wears a green shwerwani.

In the post, she teased him about how she will be making the rules from now on.

"Aur isee ke sath (and with this)... @drrrsanket ‘Your Life, My Rules' #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale," she wrote in her caption, adding wink and heart emojis," she wrote.

Sugandha and Sanket were part of "The Kapil Sharma Show".

