Sara Ali Khan schools fan who removes mask to take selfie with her | Video

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport recently. The actress upon her return encountered a fan who rushed to take a selfie with the actress. As he approached Sara, he removed his mask and took his phone out. Watching him do so, scared Sara schooled him saying it is inappropriate to do so in times of the pandemic. In the video which is going viral on social media, Sara who was wearing a mask and a face shield is seen telling the fan it is not the right thing to do with COVID 19 at its peak and asked him to keep his distance.

“Aap yeh bilkul mat kijiye. Yeh nahi karna chahiye," Sara is heard saying in the video. Sara was accompanied by her brother Irahim Ali Khan Pataudi and mother Amrita Singh.

Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Sara has completed shooting for the film and upon it's conclusion, the actress took to Instagram to talk about the film. She also shared stills from the set on Instagram along with her post, too.

"That's a film wrap. Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team," she wrote.

"Atrangi Re" also stars Dhanush. Tagging the Tamil star, Sara shared: "@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn't have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could've avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

Apologising for stalking Akshay Kumar, Sara added: "Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir."

