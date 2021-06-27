Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Srijit Mukherji to direct romantic film

After the hit 'Dwitiyo Purush', a thriller genre film that was released last year, national award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is turning his gaze on

romance, a relatively new territory for him, with a bunch of young actors. Shooting for the new age romantic drama titled 'X=Prem' is likely to start from July 2 in the city featuring a mix of fresh and known faces - Anindya Sengupta, Shruti Das, Arjun Chakraborty and Madhurima Basak, the director said

Saturday.

While 'X=Prem' marks the debut of Anindya and Shruti as actors, Arjun and Madhurima will work with Mukherji for the first time. The director said, "I have been flooded with requests from the audience for trying my hands on romantic genre, for a long time. The time has finally arrived! X=Prem is definitely a new age romantic film that will reflect the beautiful shades of college romance but told in a different way.

"The concept is so much familiar to us yet so very different from the core. And the best part is that the film will have four young and energetic talents. It's always a delight to work with newcomers and I am therefore looking forward."

The film deals with the story of a couple, Khilat a software engineer and Joyee, who go through various challenges and turmoil due to unexpected turn of events... The movie shows how they overcome the challenges through scientific methods and how the power of love can solve any and all adversaries in ones life".

The maker of Zulfiqar, Baishe Srabon, Hemlock Society said "I had wanted for long to direct a romantic film. Taking a break from dark films, thrillers.

"X-Prem is a futuristic love tale," the Gumnaami and Chotuskone director said.