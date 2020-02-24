Here's what Sridevi had once said about Mr. India remake

Sridevi's character from MR India became very popular after the release of the film.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently announced that he will soon be making a reboot of Shekhar Kapur's classic Mr. India. While the news got a lot of attention from fans, it did not go down well with people associated with the original classic. In a series of tweets, Shekhar Kapur and Anil Kapoor's daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor slammed the makers of Mr. India remake for keeping Shekhar Kapur and Anil Kapoor in dark about the project. Anil Kapoor has maintained silence and refused to give ou any comment on the development. Now, an old interview of late Sridevi has resurfaced where she talks about the possibility of Mr. India remake.

Sridevi felt that recreating Mr. India characters are impossible and no one should attempt a remake. As per an Asian Age report, Sridevi had earlier said, “I don’t think that Mr. India can be remade or turned into a sequel. Such a film just happens. When we were working on it, we never thought it would turn out to be such an influential film. Even today, people remember the film, Mogambo, and my character of the talkative journalist. Everything just came together. Such a happy situation is impossible to repeat.”

Incidentally, today is the second death anniversary of Sridevi who breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai.

Soon, after Ali Abbas Zafar made the announcement that he will be making a trilogy of films based on Mr. India, director Shekhar Kapur expressed his disappointment over the issue and said he hasn't been asked about Mr. India 2. Shekhar called this move as a measure to make big box office collections riding on the film's brand name.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Many Twitter users have also expressed their disappointment over the development around the remake of Mr. India.