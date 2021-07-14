Follow us on Image Source : INTA/ANGADBEDI Soorma Turns 3: Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi celebrate and share memories

Tuesday turned out to be a nostalgic day for actors Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi, as their film 'Soorma' completed three years of its release today. Both Angad and Diljit shared memories from the sets of 'Soorma'.

Recalling working on the film, Angad wrote: "3 years to a film full of heart!! Thank you @sandeep_rebirth for your story. @bikrannjeet007 for your sacrifice!!! my soul brother @diljitdosanjh Dosanjhwala for bringing soo much of life and strength of character to this film. @taapsee for bringing her magic and making preet the most beautiful.. @shaadalisahgal @chitrangda @sneharajani_ for believing in all of us."

He also thanked veteran lyricist Gulzar and music composer Shankar Mahadevan for giving a soulful music touch to the movie. "...most of all @gulzarofficial sahaab for the lyrics and @shankar.mahadevan for the voice of sooma!!! Waheguru," Angad concluded.

Diljit shared a throwback picture of him with Angad and wrote: "Brothers". It is to mention with 'Soorma', actor Chitrangda Singh made her production venture.

For the unversed, 'Soorma' revolves around the life of legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh. Actor Taapsee Pannu was also starred in Shaad Ali's directorial.