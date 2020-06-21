Sonam Kapoor disables comments on Instagram, shares hate messages she received after Sushant's death

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAHUJA Sonam Kapoor shares hate messages she received after Sushant's death

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, many Bollywood star kids faced the heat of netizens over nepotism and not welcoming 'outsider' warmly into the showbiz. The debate took an ugly turn when actors received ugly messages and comments under their post. Sonam Kapoor was one of them who faced many hate messages on social media and as a result, she turned off her comments section.

Sonam kap[oro took to Twitter to react to the trolls and wrote, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f**king mean spirited."

Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 15, 2020

Soon after the tweet, the actress was heavily trolled for showing 'double standards; as an old video of Sonam not knowing who Sushnatis went viral. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share that she is disabling her comments section as her 'friends and family' are getting disturbed with all the negativity. Sonam wrote, "Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments."

Now, she has shared a few hate messages that she received after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that her team is reporting all the trolls. She wrote, "Yes I've switched off my comments section and my parents' comment section because I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing wrong to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents."

Reacting to another mean comment, Sonam said, "Also people wishing death on my future children. And on my family. That video you've been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out I didn't know him, like he didn't say anything about me till now..also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much worse about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be. in jest."

Sonam Kapoor also shared multiple quotes about karma and stated that people spewing hate on another are showing their nature and not the other one's. She also gave a lesson about Hindu dharma and to live peacefully.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. it is said that he was battling depression for the last six months. Police also found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room.

Not just Bollywood, International Space University in France and actor's college Delhi Technological University also paid tribute to him with heartfelt posts.

