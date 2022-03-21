Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce FIRST pregnancy: Netizens, celebs shower love on parents-to-be

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and that their baby will arrive in the fall. Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a few pictures. The images also feature her Anand. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband. she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

As soon as Sonam announced her pregnancy, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to congratulate the celebrity couple. Her sister Rhea Kapoor shared a special post for the parents-to-be and wrote, "That’s Rhea Masi to you #everydayphenomenal Love you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja."

Meanwhile, have a look at Sonam's post here:

"Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both..can't wait for the babies to play," actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commented. "Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja," actor Dia Mirza wrote while extending her heartfelt greetings.

Karisma commented, "Big congratulations to you both @sonamkapoor @anandahuja." Ekta said, "my Gemini veere ull b an awesome mom congrats." While Soha Ali Khan wrote, "What wonderful news many many congratulations to you guys."

Here's looking at how fans showered congratulatory wishes on Sonam and Anand:

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The two are currently staying at their residence in Delhi.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

-With agency inputs