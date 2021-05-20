Sonalee Kulkarni marries in Dubai, pledges to donate wedding fund for COVID 19 relief in India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALEE KULKARNI Sonalee Kulkarni

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni tied the knot with fiance Kunal Benodekar in Dubai. The actress shared the news on her social media platforms on Tuesday, on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing a lengthy post about her wedding in Marathi, the actress informed that she had a low key ceremony and their parents joined them virtually. She tied the knot on May 7 and has pledged to donate her wedding fund for COVID relief in India.

She also informed that the couple were to tie the knot at an earlier date but due to COVID they had to postpone their wedding. They were to tie the knot in July, but because she was stuck in Dubai with her fiance, they decided to minimise the risk by having a big fat wedding. Instead, they decided to tie the knot in a low key ceremony. Giving away details, the actress wrote that given the situation around the world, she was unsure when the families will be able to come together, hence with the content of their parents they registered their wedding. The entire wedding was planned in 2 days and the shopping was completed in an hour. With four witnesses, they signed the certificates and were declared man and wife. Before concluding she affirmed to get married as per Hindu rituals when the situations get back to normal.

Take a look at the wedding pictures:

For the unversed, Filmfare award-winner actress Sonalee Kulkarni, aka the Hirkani of the Marathi film industry, has consistently amazed her fan following with her work. Staying true to her art, this actress and dancer has been attaining new heights with every film from Ajintha to Classmates, and from Mitwaa to Hampi. This Poshter Girl has proved her talent in Bollywood with big banner films like Singham and Grand Masti alongside seasoned actors.