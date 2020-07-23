Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHIJEETBHATTACHARYA Singer Abhijeet's son Dhruv Bhattacharya tests positive for coronavirus

Dhruv Bhattacharya, the son of Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, has tested positive for coronavirus. Dhruv is asymptomatic Covid-19 patient and is home quarantined. When India TV spoke to Abhijeet about Dhruv's health update, he confirmed the news and said, "It is true that Dhruv has tested positive for Covid-19 but this has become extremely common these days. Dhruv was planning to travel in the upcoming days and, in such a situation we thought that he should take the Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure. When the report came back positive, we put Dhruv under home quarantine. However, Dhruv has no symptoms of the virus."

Abhijeet is not in Mumbai right now. He is currently in Kolkata for the past one week to shoot for the TV show Super Singer along with singer Shaan and the entire technical team from Mumbai. They are in quarantine as per the rules and, will begin the shoot once it is completed. Besides Shaan and Abhijeet, all the other crew of the show have tested negative for the coronavirus.

