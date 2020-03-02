Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla says he wants Devoleena to find him a bride

Actor Sidharth Shukla went live on Instagram for the very first time after winning Bigg Boss 13. While fans were excited to see their favourite BB 13 contestant in the live chat session, Sidharth Shukla went on to reveal some interesting things. A common topic of discussion was obviously Shehnaaz Gill as several fans asked Sidharth about whether he missed or met the Punjabi singer. To which, Sidharth replied that he did meet Shehnaaz outside Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth on marriage plans

Soon after, the discussion escalated to his marriage plans and Sidharth said that there has to be someone with whom he can get married to. Bigg Boss co-contestant and good friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee joins the conversation and taunts him by saying ‘omg shadi ke liye koi nahi mili ab tak’. Sidharth reads her comment and laughs it out and asks her to find him a bride.

89k people are currently on insta on sidharth live streaming go and watch it #SidharthShuklaFever #WeLoveSidharth pic.twitter.com/6Hm1MEwNvg — vikas singh (@vikassi22209407) March 2, 2020

Sidharth Shukla hasn’t watched a single Bigg Boss 13 episode

In his live Instagram session, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor also spoke about his Bigg Boss 13 journey and said that the best moment was when he held the BB 13 trophy in his hand.

Sidharth Shukla live chat session

Interestingly, he also added that he is yet to see the show’s episodes. “No, I haven’t watched a single episode of Bigg Boss 13 yet as I have been too busy with work commitments”. He added that he will be watching all the episodes as soon as he gets some free time.

Sidharth on upcoming projects

When asked about his upcoming projects, the 40-year-old actor said that if anything interesting comes his way be it, TV or films, he will definitely go for it. Currently, he said that he is busy attending a lot of meetings but pretty soon he will be seen gracing the onscreen.

As soon as the actor went live, #SidharthShuklaFever started to trend on Twitter. "Aj ka one liner: KIS SE KARON SHADI KOI HONA B TO CHAHIYE AB SHEILA TO HUN NAI JO KHUD SE PYAR KARONFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy King of one liners for a reason #SidharthShukla", wrote a fan.

You can watch Sidharth Shukla's live video on his official Instagram page.

Finally the time has come, I’m going LIVE on Instagram today at 4:45 pm (IST) !! Be there!!

My Instagram id is : @realsidharthshukla — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 2, 2020

