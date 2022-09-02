Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Vindu Dara Singh, Pavvitra Punia and other celebs remember the actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA Celebs remember Sidharth Shukla on death anniversary

Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Sidharth Shukla, who was one of the most prominent celebs in the television industry, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's sudden demise left the nation in a state of shock. The actor's family and his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill, were utterly devastated by his demise. The heartbreaking visuals from his crematorium spread grief across the nation. Today marks the first death-anniversary of the actor. On this day, a lot of celebrities are paying tribute to the late actor and have used social media to express their condolences.

Vindu Dara Singh shared a small video on his Instagram account with Shehnaaz Gill's tribute song to the late actor, titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai'. Sharing the clip, Vindu wrote, "The dead never truly die, they just change form, and for us #sidharthshuklaliveson in #sidhearts forever."

Pavvitra Punia posted Sidharth's picture on her Instagram account. Sharing the post, she wrote, "It’s been 1 year since you have been gone tsunami Shukla. But you still here, somewhere among us. Om Shanti श्रधांजलि."

Kushal Tandon shared a beautiful throwback video with the late actor on his insta story and wrote, "Miss you man. One year already."

TV actress Shefali Jariwala also took to her Instagram story and shared Sidharth's picture. She captioned it, "Thinking of you today mere dost."

Earlier, on Friday morning, his mother, Rita Shukla, and his sisters held a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris. Sidharth was an ardent Brahma Kumari devotee who frequently attended their meetings with his mother. The pictures from their prayer meet have been doing the rounds on the internet.

One year has passed since he bid goodbye to everyone, while fans and followers continue to celebrate the late actor every day. While Sidharth is no longer with us, his legacy will live on forever.

