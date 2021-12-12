Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Vidyut Jammwal shares a prayer, Kamya Punjabi & others remember him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla 41st Birth Anniversary

From sharing Mantra to pictures, stories and videos, friends and people from the entertainment industry wished and expressed love for late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 41st birth anniversary. Actor Vidyut Jammwal, a close friend of the late actor, shared a Mantra in his honour. "Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon," his post read.

Vidyut captioned the post as, "In SHUKLAS honor." Sidharth shared a close relationship with Vidyut. Both Vidyut and Sidharth started their career as models before venturing into acting. They used to train together at a gym. Vidyut even attend Sidharth's funeral and paid a special tribute to him on social media. Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Late actor's priceless moments with his mother and Shehnaaz Gill

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh posted a picture of Sidharth and captioned it, "Happy heavenly birthday Sid."

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter and wrote, "Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost #HBDSidharthShukla."

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vinod Singh Dara, too, shared a heartfelt post for Sidharth. "It's the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla," he tweeted.

Sidharth died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

Also Read: 'We Love You': Fans pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 41st birth anniversary

(With ANI Inputs)