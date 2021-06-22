Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty says 'Positivity has to be a choice we make every day'

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra says the one thing she has learnt from the ups and downs of her life is that positivity has to be a choice. Shilpa posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday featuring a yoga pose with a quote by Aristotle Onassis, to drive home her point. "The one thing that I have learnt from the ups and downs of my life is that positivity has to be a choice that we make every day. This is true especially when we are at our lowest," she wrote.

She added: "A positive mindset and attitude can lead us halfway through a battle to victory. Never give in to negative thoughts or people's perceptions of yourself. Keep doing what you need to do, give it your best, and have faith in what is to unfold and yourself."

"Even if it doesn't go your way temporarily, you will see things shaping up in unexpected ways in the future; because in life... Everything happens for the best."

The actress has been doing her bit in keeping her fans motivated and healthy through her posts on Instagram. She often posts pictures of yoga asanas too, explaining their significance.

On the professional front, Shilpa has wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Nikamma' which marks her return after 14 years. The movie also features--Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Not only this, but she will also be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2.'

Meanwhile, Shilpa's family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4".

