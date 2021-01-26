Image Source : TWITTER/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for confusing 'Republic' with 'Freedom'

Bollywood actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a goof-up while wishing her fans on the 72nd Republic Day today. It is celebrated to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Looks like Shilpa mixed up Republic Day with Independence day and wrote 'swatantra' (Freedom) in her tweet. The actress got trolled by netizens after she confused the word 'Gantantra' (republic) with 'Swatantra' (freedom). On the 72nd Republic Day of India, the 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to extend warm wishes to her fans and followers. The tweet, in which she used the word 'swatantra', instead of 'gantantra' (republic), went viral in no time.

Although she later corrected her tweet, the trolls showed no mercy in calling out the ignorance of the actor. She tweeted, "Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens... Jai Hind! Swasth rahiye, mast rahiye, mask pehen kar surakshit rahiye."

The netizens trolled the 'Dhadhkan' actor in their own unique ways. Check out some of the tweets here:

This is our so call Bollywood clbs😂😂



Acc to Taapsee Pannu it’s 61st Republic Day & acc to Shilpa Shetty it’s Swatantrata Diwas😛😛



Kaunsa nasha kiya h dono ne aj😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EQY15XPxvx — 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚🤴🏻🦋 (@Beingrealbeing) January 26, 2021

Shilpa Shetty wrote Swatantrata Diwas 😭😭

One normal day on twitter is all I ask for pic.twitter.com/wDRDhKleQF — $ (@ItzSairaj) January 26, 2021

lmao my mon just told me that shilpa shetty wrote republic day as swatantrata diwas😭 — ishaan (@ishaansehgalx) January 26, 2021

Shilpa Shetty @TheShilpaShetty its Gantantra Divas Not Swatantra Divas 😂😂 After so many years would expect you to know the difference 🙄 #ShilpaShetty #RepublicDay #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/0eWXi3rdA1 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 26, 2021

*Republic day and independence day exists*



Le Shilpa shetty : pic.twitter.com/KHGW0R9atm — 𝓡𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓷 (@Broken__Clown) January 26, 2021

Earlier Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, A.R. Rahman, among several others had also wished their followers on Instagram and Twitter. Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950.