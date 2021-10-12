Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHINDA GREWAL Shehnaaz Gill's on-screen son Shinda Grewal shares heartwarming pic with her from Honsla Rakh sets

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen making her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has not yet taken to social media to promote her film as she is still greiving the loss of her close friend and alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla but her co-stars are making sure to make her presence felt. On Tuesday (October 12), Shehnaaz' on-screen son played by Shinda Grewal took to Instagram and shared a still from the film. Sharing the adorable picture with Shehnaaz, he wrote, "On Set #HonslaRakh With @shehnaazgill Di. Honsla Rakh Releasing Worldwide On 15th October."

In the heartwarming picture Shehnaaz is seen affectionately holding and kissing his hand.

Take a look:

Soon after his post, several fans of Shenaaz bombarded the comments section with their love filled remarks. One of the users wrote, "Two cute baby's in one frame." The other said, "Sooo sweet." Singer and Shinda's father Gippy Grewal also dropped two heart emoticons.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the lead with her in the film, shared a hilarious reel with her. "2 Pattar Anaaran De Meeh Da Mausam Hain Seene Lagg Ja Yaaran De #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October," he wrote in the caption.

Not just this but the singer even shared a video from their promotional event in which he along with Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa can be seen talking about the project. See them here:

Also read: Honsla Rakh: SidNaaz fans imagine how Sidharth Shukla would have reacted to Shehnaaz Gill's trailer

Speaking about the film, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is slated to release on October 15.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill features in Diljit Dosanjh's post for 'Honsla Rakh.' SidNaaz fans say 'her eyes show pain'