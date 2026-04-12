Malda gherao case: ISF Leader Gulam Rabbani arrested, probe underway

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its first arrest in connection with the SIR gherao case in West Bengal’s Malda district. On Sunday, the NIA detained Gulam Rabbani, a local leader associated with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), in connection with the case. Sources indicate that Rabbani is an influential ISF figure in the region and had reportedly held a meeting in Mothabari just a day before the incident.

The NIA is examining whether the attack was pre-planned. Officials are looking into evidence to determine if the protest was deliberately escalated into a targeted assault on judicial officers. Rabbani is expected to be formally arrested after initial questioning.

Supreme Court flags incident as ‘pre-planned’

Earlier on April 6, the Supreme Court took serious note of the Malda incident, stating that the gherao of judicial officers appeared to be “pre-planned and motivated.” The court expressed strong concerns over the handling of the situation and questioned the role of local authorities.

The top court also directed that the case be handed over to the NIA, observing that the “local police can’t be trusted” to conduct a fair investigation. It further ordered that those already arrested in connection with the case be interrogated by the central agency.

In a sharp remark, the Supreme Court also criticised West Bengal’s chief secretary for not responding to calls from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The court directed the official to issue an apology, underlining the seriousness of the incident and the need for accountability at all levels.

What is the Malda gherao case?

The incident occurred in the Kaliachak area of Malda, where seven judicial officers, appointed by the Calcutta High Court, were surrounded by a large mob. They had been deputed to oversee electoral roll revisions ahead of the upcoming elections when the situation escalated.

The gherao reportedly lasted for several hours, raising serious concerns about the safety of judicial officials and the conduct of election-related duties in the state. Before the NIA stepped in, West Bengal Police and CID had arrested over 40 individuals in connection with the case. With the central agency now leading the investigation, officials believe more arrests could follow as new evidence emerges.