Shahid Kapoor shares cryptic tweets after reports of him storming out of award show go viral

Shahid Kapoor has grabbed more eyeballs in the past 24 hours than he grabbed after the release of his last film Kabir Singh. Even though his film received mixed response, his acting and performance were praised by everyone from fans to the critics. It is also said that he was supposed to get the best actor award at a recently held award show, but the organizers changed their minds last moment. Reports stated that Shahid was miffed on not getting the award as promised and left the event angrily. The award was then given to Ranveer Singh for his performance in Gully Boy.

Now that the news of Shahid being angry and leaving the venue without performing his act has gone viral, he decided to leave his fans more intrigued with a series of cryptic tweets. Shahid took to his Twitter on Thursday to announce that he will start the shoot of his next film Jersey today and though he was out of action till now, he has recovered and will bounce back.

He wrote, "Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth." In addition to this, he also threw light on the thought process with which he picks up his characters and thanks his fans for the appreciation as well as the criticism they have showered on him.

Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

And the duality of the human existence is its most challenging aspect and it’s most fascinating contradiction. I find strength in weak characters. And vulnerability in strong ones. That’s the tastiest part of the dish. Hope I can find truth in this new journey. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Need your love and best wishes. Thank you for everything. The appreciation and the criticism. I am because of you. Keep it real. And always make it count. Big love. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

For the unversed, the organizers of the awards show, as well as a person close to Shahid Kapoor, claimed that the actor left the event because of his bad health. It was said that since he had to start the shoot of his next film, Shahid wanted to get back to being healthy and dropped out from performing. Afterwards, actor Varun Dhawan filled his place and performed at the show.

Shahid Kapoor’s next film Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The actor will eb seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film. He has already been sharing glimpses from his practice sessions on the field with his fans.

