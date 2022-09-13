Shahid Kapoor remarks Kabir Singh as 'adult film', says 'despite being edgy....'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor remarks Kabir Singh as 'adult film'

Shahid Kapoor, who is one of the finest actors in the industry, made his debut with the 2003 flick Ishq Vishk. The film garnered him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Since then, the actor has never looked back and has starred in several blockbuster movies like Vivah, Jab We Met, 36 China Town, Padmavat, and others. Recently, during an interview, the actor spoke about his 2019 release, Kabir Singh.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Shahid said his 2019 flick, Kabir Singh, is an adult film and that he wonders how the film made it to family space despite being edgy and aggressive. The actor said, "Kabir Singh was technically an adult film, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable. Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive."

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starred Shahid alongside Kiara Advani. The movie went on to shatter box office records. The 2019 flick grossed nearly 250 crore at the box office, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. However, there was one scene in the film that stirred controversy, in which Kabir slaps Preeti, Kiara's character, and it quickly became the topic of debate.

Kabir Singh was a remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, which starred South Indian film superstar Vijay Deverakonda. However, the original has an unparalleled fan base. This film marked Shahid and Kiara’s first on-screen collaboration, and their chemistry was loved by people.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film was helmed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri. The film tanked at the box office, despite receiving good reviews.

The actor is now set to make his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer, which is yet-to-be-titled.

DON'T MISS

Tejasswi Prakash was body shamed in school; here's what people used to call her

Vikram Vedha: Rakesh Roshan reviews Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller

Naagin 6 Latest Update: Pratik Sehajpal joins Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's show; see FIRST LOOK

Latest Entertainment News