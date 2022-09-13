Tejasswi Prakash was body shamed in school; here's what people used to call her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TEJASSWIPRAKASH Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body shamed in school

Even a gorgeous actress like Tejasswi Prakash has faced body shaming in her early life. In an interview, the Naagin fame actress opened up about being body shamed in her school. She used to be too skinny and people used to make fun of her whenever they went out to the playground. Recently, actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Chhavi Mittal, and several other celebrities have also shared their experiences of body shaming.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner shared with iDiva, “I used to be extremely skinny in school. Like people used to call me a hanger. I was extra skinny. So when we used to play on our school’s playground then people used to tell me to keep a ₹5 coin in my pocket or you’ll fly away,". The actress went on to inspire all women to be comfortable in their own skin. She also added that being skinny or fat should be normalised in our society. "Always be extremely comfortable breathing in your skin", Tejasswi shared.

Further the actress added, "Listen, your body is ever-changing, especially if you are a woman. There are so many changes we go through, changes in our bodies. I used to be extremely skinny in school. Like people used to call me a hanger. Everybody is different and everything about the other person’s body should be normal. The tummy should be normalised, being skinny should be normalised. Hey, everything should be normal, it’s another human for god’s sake".

Apart from her professional life, Tejasswi has been seizing a lot of media glares owing to her romantic relationship with her beau, Karan Kundrra. The Naagin 6 actress has been winning the hearts of millions, courtesy of her bubbly and bindaas nature. The actress recently made headlines after her engagement rumours sparkled, though she cleared the air that she and Karan are not engaged yet. “It was clear that it was an ad. It was mentioned in the post. I am not engaged", the actress told E-Times.

Currently we can see our loving diva in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin 6 which also stars Mehek Chahal, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal among others.

