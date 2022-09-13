Vikram Vedha: Rakesh Roshan reviews Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKESH_ROSHAN9 Rakesh Roshan praises Hrithik and Saif Ali's Vikram Vedha

After the team of 'Vikram Vedha' released its trailer on September 8, it took no time to gain appreciation from all the fans, even Rakesh Roshan couldn't stop himself to praise both the actors- Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Fans are going gaga about the knockout performances of the leading heroes. The impeccable performances and their seeti-maar dialogues made senior Roshan review the film.

In a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who recently turned 73 on September 6, shared that he has seen his son’s film and heaped praises on the script and Hrithik-Saif’s performances. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard. They have presented the plot in a very novel way. Both actors have done a tremendous job”.

It is known to all that the reason behind Hrithik Roshan's success is his father Rakesh Roshan. The actor stepped into the industry as an actor under his father's banner, 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' (2000), which was a box office hit and made girls go crazy about him. Senior Roshan even gave his son the blockbuster franchise, 'Krrish'. Earlier in an interview, Rakesh Roshan didn't seem too happy about the recent box office failures of Bollywood Films. According to him the reason behind the failure is drifting away from the roots.“People are making films that they and their friends like to watch. They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience. A big chunk of the audience cannot relate to it.”, shared the filmmaker.

Now after watching Vikram Vedha, the director seemed really impressed as he shared that Bollywood films are not opening well as the trailers have not been able to entice the audience to the cinemas but on seeing Vikram Vedha's trailer, " My reaction was I have to watch the film". Well, we don't know if this review was of a father or a filmmaker. For the unversed, 'Vikram Vedha', is slated to release in cinemas on September 30.

