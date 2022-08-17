Shahid Kapoor dances with wife Mira and brother Ishaan Khatter at family event, wins hearts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor spent quality time with his family at an event

Shahid Kapoor had a fun time at a family event recently. The occasion was the 40th marriage anniversary of his wife Mira Rajput's parents Vikram and Bela Rajput and the celebrity couple were present to make the gathering a memorable one. On the occasion, Shahid danced with Mira and even indulged in a playful moment with younger brother Ishaan Khatter as they grooved to Roop Tera Mastana song. The videos of the celebrities are going viral on social media.

Shahid indulges during a family gathering

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira made sure to make their parents' wedding anniversary a memorable one. In a video shared on social media, Shahid did a slow dance with Mira as the couple seemed lost in each other's sweet embrace. For the occasion, Shahid was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers. Mira opted for a traditional Indian look as she looked beautiful in a yellow Anarkali with embroidery. The video of the couple slow-dancing is a treat for their fans. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Mira wrote, "I think I wanna marry you! Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram. You guys make us believe in everlasting love (sic)."

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor dance to Bollywood classic

Shahid's younger brother Ishaan Khatter also joined in for the family event. In a viral video, the brothers were seen dancing to Roop Tera Mastana song. Both Shahid and Ishaan are known for their dancing abilities and entertained the gathering with their playful indulgence to the Bollywood classic. Shahid shared the video online and credited his mother Neeliima Azeem for their dancing abilities. He captioned his post, "We got it from our mama (sic)." The video of the brothers dancing together will surely make your day.

Shahid and Ishaan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey. The movie, however, failed to do good business at the box office after suffering multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and theatre shutdown. He will feature in an upcoming web series from The Family Man creators Raj and DK, titled Farzi. It is set in the world of crime and co-stars Kay kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi and others. Shahid will also be featuring in director Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next. Another film of his, titled Bull, will hit the big screens next year.

Meanwhile, Ishaan will be seen in two upcoming films, which will release later this year. Pippa is a biopic set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. He will also be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

