Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy in race for Oscar nominations in 3 categories | Details inside

Nani and Sai Pallavi's blockbuster film Shyam Singha Roy is in the running for Oscar nominations in three different categories. Read on for more details.

Prerna Yadav Edited By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2022 20:30 IST
Shyam Singha Roy
Image Source : TWITTER/ SHYAM SINGHA ROY Shyam Singha Roy

Nani aka Nitya Pranav Teja and Sai Pallavi's film Shyam Singha Roy is in the running for Oscar nominations in three different categories. Shyam Singha Roy will compete for Oscar nominations in three categories - 'periodic film', 'background score' and 'classical cultural dance Indie film'. The songs and background score for the movie were provided by Mickey J Meyer.

Nani's epic love story ended up as a blockbuster, despite testing conditions due to Covid-19. The film is an intense period drama set in Kolkata in the 1970s. 

Director Rahul Sankrityan helmed the project, while Venkat Boyanapalli produced it on a high budget under Niharika Entertainment. The film received unanimous praise post its release and the same was witnessed in box-office numbers as well. Shyam Singha Roy later premiered on Netflix and received the highest ratings and was among the top trending films for 10 weeks.

Watch the trailer of the film below:

Shyam Singha Roy also starred Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Rahul Ravindran. Nani and Sai Pallavi left audiences spellbound with their exceptional show in the flashback episodes.

Nani's upcoming films 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is currently shooting for his next biggie 'Dasara', a rustic Telangana-based love story that will release next year. 

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

-with ANI inputs

