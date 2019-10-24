Shah Rukh Khan leaves kid teary-eyed as he visits his school St Columbus in Delhi. Check photos

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan leaves kid teary-eyed as he visits his school St Columbus in Delhi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has studied in St. Columbus School in New Delhi, recently went down the memory lane when he visited his school for an interview. The actor visited the school for a special video interview and he met a few students who were currently studying there. As the kids spotted the superstar, they couldn’t control their excitement and went to meet him.

Elated and overwhelmed, the kids asked the superstar for autographs and pictures. One of the fans was so overwhelmed after meeting SRK that he started crying. Shah Rukh, being the gentleman he is, hugged him and also gave an autograph on his shirt. Check out the photos here-

Shah Rukh Khan from St. Columba School in New Delhi Yesterday..😍😍❤❤



Good morning @iamsrk sir..😍😍❤❤ pic.twitter.com/b2oTYiItqa — Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas) October 21, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan shooting for an interview at the St. Columba's school in New Delhi, of which he is an alumnus. pic.twitter.com/ReRTFDiHyc — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 20, 2019

More Pics: Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) gives his autograph on the school uniform of the students & to the his fans at St. Columba's school, in New Delhi! pic.twitter.com/YMA3bLCgfR — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) October 20, 2019

.@iamsrk Wait....I know this place! This is your school in Delhi na Shah Rukh, is not it St. Columba's ? Oh yes, how can I forget this red bricks, The passage of your 10th class, no ? Or its Hansraj college ? Omgee I am so happy you are visiting this & interviewing there 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/GmRJopBRpz — ♡ Sнαн Kι Bιωι ♡ 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒏 ღ (@JacyKhan) October 20, 2019

A fan even told Hindustan Times, “At first it all seemed like a joke until SRK stepped out of his car leaving us all amazed. He wasn’t looking real for sure. It appeared to be his wax model. Another student said, “One of our friends even started crying on seeing him up close. For us, it was very special.”

On the related note, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to ring into his 53rd birthday on November 2. Going by the latest reports, it is said that the actor isn’t planning on a big celebration but a quiet and intimate celebration with close friends and family.

Shah Rukh Khan is also ruling the headlines these days for his episode of Netflix show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ with popular TV host David Letterman. Clips and videos from the episode have already gone viral on the internet and SRK has himself called it his ‘most cherished intro for any public appearance.’

As always @Letterman so erudite...so eloquent...”You don’t even know, eh, may be you do know, but this is eh, I don’t know, you know what I’m talking about...” my most cherished intro for any public appearance...love it. https://t.co/8qHwtcs9zY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2019

