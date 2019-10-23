Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday plans this year

Shah Rukh Khan is the most celebrated actor of the Bollywood industry and when the time of his birthday his fans get super excited to know what he is up to. The actor who has been missing from the screen since Aanand L. Rai’s Zero in 2018 is likely to make a big announcement about his upcoming projects on his special day.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn 54 on November 2 this year, was in news for his birthday celebration in Alibaug. However, Gauri Khan has finally spilled the beans about his plans, and it will be a quiet one this year. In an interview, she said, “The plan this year is to be home, have a quiet dinner and just chill!”

It is obvious that just like every year, the star will be greeted by his fans outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai.

SRK, these days is spending time with his family. He is seen going out on a vacation with his kids and wife. At other times, he is spotted with his adorable son AbRam. The actor is quite active on social media and recently had a sun session with his fans. He has also shot for an episode with a legendary chat show host for "My Next Guest with David Letterman" which air on October 25.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video