Shah Rukh Khan is learning to cook Italian food for kids, reveals in new video from David Letterman Show

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shot for an episode with legendary chat show host for "My Next Guest with David Letterman". The episode is all set to air on October 25 but before that, clips and segments from the show have popped online which has left the fans even more excited. In a new video, SRK is seen revealed that his three kids demand food from him at midnight which is why he is learning to cook Italian.

In the show, SRK will be seen having a in-depth conversation about his journey to stardom with David Letterman. He will recall his struggling days as well as the love he has received from the fans throughout these years. Not just his professional life but the superstar will also talk about his personal life. The new gives an insight into SRK and Gauri’s house when they hosted David Letterman on Eid this year. Check out the video here-

Another video from the episode had made it to YouTube earlier in which SRK was seen at his best by throwing out the best punches and making the audience laugh. Talking about him, host Letterman also claims, "There's something about that man that has made it a different experience." Shah Rukh Khan shared the promo of the show saying, "The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY."

The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY. https://t.co/3OK6B3plm3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 9, 2019

There is no denying that Shah Rukh Khan is a complete family man. He is often seen spending time with his kids and going on vacations. Recently, the superstar was clicked with wife Gauri and filmmaker friend Karan Johar heading to Alibaug. Earlier in July, the superstar went to Maldives for a family vacation.

Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday. pic.twitter.com/yysFHdSJmS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

