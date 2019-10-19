Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan join PM Modi to celebrate 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi. Check photos, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan join PM Modi to celebrate 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, celebrated 150 years of the Father Of The Nation Mahatma Gandhi along with big names from the entertainment industry like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The special meet was held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi where the celebrities talked about Gandhi’s idols and his contributions.

PM Narendra Modi: The power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. https://t.co/9FWoyXqDNf pic.twitter.com/YgAf1ri1U1 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019

At the event, PM Narendra Modi talked about popularizing the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and how they should always be protected and followed. Adding to this, Aamir Khan also said, "First and foremost, I want to appreciate PM Narendra Modi for thinking about this effort (further popularising the ideals of Bapu). As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more."

After Aamir, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took the centerstage and lauded Pm Modi for re-introducing the country with Gandhiji’s ideals. He also extended his support to his belief and said that it is a good cause. He said, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi). I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world."

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also attended the event and shared his thoughts about it. He revealed that the session was very informing and it was a pleasant experience interacting about popularising Gandhian ideals.

The session was good and informal, says director Imtiaz Ali. He also highlights how this effort will add strength to popularising Gandhian thoughts. pic.twitter.com/B39UfOu0LE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The event was also attended by senior BJP leader LK Advani and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu. They paid a floral tribute of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2nd, the day he was born.

