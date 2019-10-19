Saturday, October 19, 2019
     
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan join PM Modi to celebrate 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi. Check photos, videos

At the event, PM Narendra Modi talked about popularizing the idols of Mahatma Gandhi and how they should always be protected and followed.

New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2019 22:31 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, celebrated 150 years of the Father Of The Nation Mahatma Gandhi along with big names from the entertainment industry like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The special meet was held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi where the celebrities talked about Gandhi’s idols and his contributions.

What an honour @narendramodi 🌟

At the event, PM Narendra Modi talked about popularizing the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and how they should always be protected and followed. Adding to this, Aamir Khan also said, "First and foremost, I want to appreciate PM Narendra Modi for thinking about this effort (further popularising the ideals of Bapu). As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more."

 

After Aamir, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took the centerstage and lauded Pm Modi for re-introducing the country with Gandhiji’s ideals. He also extended his support to his belief and said that it is a good cause. He said, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi). I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world."

 

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also attended the event and shared his thoughts about it. He revealed that the session was very informing and it was a pleasant experience interacting about popularising Gandhian ideals.

The event was also attended by senior BJP leader LK Advani and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu. They paid a floral tribute of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2nd, the day he was born. 

 

