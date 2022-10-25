Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Kirron Kher at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, duo shares a warm hug

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRRON KHER Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted a Diwali party for his colleagues and friends at his residence. The who's who of the film industry graced the event with their presence. Kirron Kher, who attended the party in a red traditional outfit, shared an adorable photo with Shah Rukh Khan as the duo reunited at Bachchan's Diwali bash. The 'Dostana' actress was seen dressed in a beautiful red saree and she kept her in a bun. On the other hand, SRK looked dashing in black kurta pyjama with white printed embroidery. Both were seen giving a warm hug to each other.

Sharing the picture, Kirron wrote, "Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali." The duo has worked in films such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Devdas', 'Veer Zaara' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.' She has played Shah Rukh's mom in 2007 film, Om Shanti Om, which was their last film together. As soon as Kirron shared the photo, comments flooded in from all directions. A user wrote. "The best mother-son duo on screen. We love you King Khan", another added, "Happy to see you together after long time you have the best bonding together always love you."

Anupam Kher too shared a picture with SRK and wrote, "Diwali bonanza! Met my dearest friend #Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world!@iamsrk #DDLJ #Friend #Love."

Earlier, Kirron also shared a photo with host Amitabh Bachchan as they posed in front of the famous painting at his house. Next, she posed with Abhishek Bachchan and her son Sikandar Kher. She captioned the pics, “Diwali with the Bachchans @amitabhbachchan @sikandarkher @bachchan."

Anupam Kher and Sikandar too dropped pictures with Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh is seen striking a candid pose in his selfie with Sikandar which went with the caption, "Just one more with the GOAT ! #Diwali." On the other hand, Anupam wrote "Thank you Amitji, JayaJi, Abhishek and Aishwarya for a wonderful Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always. Shubh Deepawali."

