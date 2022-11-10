Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has a fan-made minion version teaser | watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@M_QU0TES_LOVER_ Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has a fan-made minion version teaser

Shah Rukh Khan's minion version teaser of Pathaan is all we need to watch today. An SRK fan page has published an edited preview of his upcoming comeback movie Pathaan as the countdown to its release continues. According to the audio of the film's teaser, Shah Rukh Khan and other cast members have been replaced by the Minions in this scene. And the hilarious cut has admirers rolling on the floor with laughter.

The unique video starts off with two minion cops speculating about the disappearance of Pathaan, then cuts to the minion Stuart doing weightlifting while mouthing SRK's phrases "zinda hai (is alive)" In the video, which also depicts Pathaan fighting the villain in the ring, Skarlet Overkill fills in for Deepika Padukone.

Netizens are loving this version of Pathaan and are in awe of the video. One of the users commented, "Looool I think I got my cardio done laughing !! Too good! Can we have more!!!". Another one wrote, "It is so so cute, Abram will definitely love this". Another user adds to the comment section, "So perfect and adorable".

Talking about the movie, Shah Rukh Khan has undergone a jaw-dropping body transformation. The director of the film Siddharth Anand told IndianExpress.com, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get go and it shows on screen”.

Shah Rukh and Deepika are back together in the blockbuster film Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. In the movie, John Abraham plays the bad guy. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on January 25. On November 2, the day before Shah Rukh turned 57, the Pathaan teaser was unveiled.

