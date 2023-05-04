Shah Rukh Khan’s life-size wax statue built by an artist to honor Pathaan. See

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRKFANPAGE Shah Rukh Khan life-size wax statue built by an artist to honor Pathaan. See

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is such a blockbuster and here is the proof. An artist from West Bengal’s Asansol made a life-size wax statue of SRK’s character from Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan's life-size wax figure was created by Sushant Roy after two months of laborious effort. The statue is still on display in Roy's private museum in Asansol. Crowds have gathered to see the statue since it was unveiled and to take pictures with the wax replica of SRK.

Sushant said that he has made several wax statues in the past and wanted to make one for the king of Bollywood. Pathaan is the ninth addition to the list. He wishes to give the statute to Shah Rukh Khan whenever he gets a chance to meet him in person. Asansol’s mayor, Vidhan Upadhay, inaugurated the statute and was impressed with its creation.

Bengal has seen a huge increase in Shah Rukh Khan's popularity, particularly after he bought the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. In addition to serving as the state's brand ambassador, SRK has a close relationship with West Bengal. Both Sushant and Asansol's mayor, Vidhan Upadhyay, believe that the statue will increase tourism in the city.

